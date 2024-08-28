Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

Wednesday is shaping up to be a nice, quiet day for us, especially after the fog lifts in the morning. The next weather-maker is a cold front set to move across the region late Thursday. Thunderstorms will be developing ahead of and along that front.

Dew points will increase through Thursday, providing higher instability by Thursday afternoon. The primary threats from any strong to severe thunderstorms will be damaging wind and hail. Timing of any strong thunderstorms looks to be from the afternoon through the evening.

Behind the cold front, Friday is shaping up to be a beautifully warm, much less humid day. Dew points will drop back into the 50s by the late morning to early afternoon.