Starting off gusty, still a nice weekend ahead

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be a couple of beautiful days. Winds will be gusty on Saturday, up to 30mph at times, and cooler air will bring Saturday’s highs back to “normal”, in the mid-50s to about 60 degrees. Temperatures will be similar on Sunday but with much less wind. If you’ve got a fall colors tour on your to-do list and you’ve been putting it off, this weekend might just be your last, best chance!

Next week will start off even warmer with highs back in the 60s, but that will also come with more clouds and a chance of rain, mainly from Tuesday through Friday. Enjoy the bright, mild fall weather while we have it! Next weekend looks to be considerably colder and fall colors will be well past their peak in most locations.