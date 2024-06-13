Some morning-midday showers followed by more sunshine Thursday

A front pushing across the area will still be the focus for some showers Thursday. This time around, there isn’t a threat of severe weather. There will be some decent downpours in the mix, and an isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out.

Overall, not a major weather-maker Thursday, but it should put some more rain in the bucket for some of us. The most likely time for rain is between 9am-3pm with clouds decreasing quickly late Thursday afternoon.