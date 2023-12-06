Slowly warming to end the week
We’ll be in and out of cloud cover tomorrow, limiting sunshine, yet temperatures will still run about 10 degrees above normal. A ridge of high pressure, combined with a south wind and more sunshine, eventually, will bring highs up to around 50 degrees Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature a brighter sky and less wind. Friday will still be sunny but with a stronger wind. A cold front will slide through Friday night into Saturday morning, bringing temperatures back to the 30s for highs.