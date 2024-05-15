Showers Wednesday night-Thursday morning, warming up to end the week

A wave of low pressure has produced showers and storms to the west of us as of Wednesday afternoon, and that line is moving our way tonight. Showers and a few thunderstorms are probable late Wednesday evening until around 4am Thursday morning. A few, lingering showers are possible until around 9am, and that will do it for any rain chance on Thursday.

Similar to this week so far, Thursday’s highs will make it into the lower 70s. A warm-up gets underway Friday with highs making it up to around 80 degrees both Friday and Saturday.

A fast-moving front will provide the focus for some shower and thunderstorm activity Saturday. Any rain will be brief, but could also be a healthy downpour.

The second half of the weekend is looking to be warm, just not quite as warm, with plenty of sunshine on Sunday and highs in the mid-70s.

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are possible early next week, but no significant storm systems with steady, soaking rain are on the way at this time.