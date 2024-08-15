Showers, thunderstorms to increase late Wednesday night into Thursday morning

One round of rainfall has already delivered up to and around 0.60″ of rain to northern Iowa. Southern Minnesota has had a nice, slow-soaking rain along I-90 as well with lower amounts.

Rain will increase Wednesday night to Thursday morning with the likelihood of some soaking downpours and occasional lightning and thunder. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue until around mid-morning Thursday. We’ll catch a break for some of the afternoon before a few more thunderstorms develop late Thursday afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals nearing 2 inches are possible in some locations, dependent on where some of the stronger showers and thunderstorms develop.