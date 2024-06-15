Showers early Saturday, thunderstorms late

It’s not going to rain all day Saturday, but there will be widespread showers through most of the morning into the mid-afternoon. After a lull in the action late Saturday afternoon to early evening, thunderstorms will begin to take shape in the late evening. Some of these storms, especially in southern Minnesota, may linger until very early Sunday morning.

There is the potential of some strong to severe storms late Saturday. The primary threats will be very heavy rain and hail if any severe weather does happen to develop. It’s not a rich setup for severe weather, but it can’t be ruled out.

We should take a break from rain through most of Sunday, but a few, isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the day.