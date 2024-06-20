Scattered strong storms possible Saturday

From Wednesday’s perspective, Saturday is looking to be an active day of weather. A couple rounds of thunderstorms are possible, one in the morning and another in the afternoon to evening. Some of these storms may be strong to severe as a cold front moves through, interacting with warm, humid, unstable air.

The question marks on this round are in regards to where the front is located in the afternoon, along with the position of the center of low pressure. As we get closer to Saturday, we’ll get a better gauge on timing and how strong storms may become.

There is mutual agreement in model data that the second half of the weekend and start of next week will be much quieter.