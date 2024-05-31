Scattered showers Friday into Saturday morning

The next likelihood of showers (and a few thunderstorms in the mix) is on the way for Friday. The most likely time for rain is Friday afternoon through evening. There may be a few, isolated showers Friday morning, and there is a continued chance of isolated showers Saturday morning. A slowly moving cold front, moving across the region Friday and Saturday, is the focus for these showers.

Severe weather is not expected from any of this development, although a few thunderstorms may develop among the showers.