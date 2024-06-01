Saturday to start with showers, then warmer with sunshine late in the day

A front will continue to slowly move through the region from late Friday night through Saturday morning. It is the focus of shower activity that will continue until early Saturday afternoon before clouds begin to clear out. Even with the chance of an isolated shower Saturday afternoon, the weekend is shaping up nicely, especially Saturday afternoon.

A few, isolated showers are possible again Sunday afternoon, but there will be plenty of time between showers. Temperatures will remain at or above the norm for this time of the year with highs in the mid-70s Saturday and nearing 80 Sunday afternoon.