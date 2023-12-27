Recent rainfall totals
It’s not too often we get a soaking rainfall in December. Snowfall averages about 1″ of precipitation to 10″ of snow, so the amount of rain we picked up in the past few days could have been around 10-15″ of snow, depending on location. Regardless, the recent rain was enough to make up the December deficit for rainfall at Rochester airport, and bump us above normal to date in December in Mason City. We’ll need a lot more precipitation, hopefully in snow form during the winter, to make up some ground on drought conditions.