Rain vs. Drought
It’s going to take a lot of rain to bust us out of this drought, but getting more than a half inch in a day is a step in the right direction. There were locations that received between 1-2″ of rain Friday afternoon thanks to some isolated activity. The downpour at the Rochester International Airport Friday afternoon put us slightly ahead of normal for the month of August to-date. Of course that’s a short lived surplus, but it’s nice to see the bar move in the positive direction. Fingers crossed we get a good soak Sunday to help off-set the summer long drought!