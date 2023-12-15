Rain on the way to start the weekend

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday night into Friday morning and sunshine will be limited Friday. Along with the increase in clouds, a few, light showers are possible through the day Friday. Rain will become steady late in the day Friday, mainly after sunset, and will continue through Saturday morning. It’s not out of the question to see a snowflake or two, but the chance of any snow in the mix looks to be very low. Temperatures will no longer be nearing record territory, but will remain well above average for this time of year.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through Sunday, then sunshine returns early next week. Monday will feel a lot more like December as a cold front moves in Sunday night to Monday morning.