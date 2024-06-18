Rain likely Wednesday, but without severe storms
After another chance of strong storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, we’re seeing a break from severe thunderstorm potential Wednesday. Rain is likely Wednesday, but most of the activity will be showers. A few small thunderstorms may develop in spots, although the chance of severe weather is very low.
Of concern, in areas that have already seen a lot of soaking rain, this will be added moisture. We’ll be keeping a close eye on flooding potential due to persistent rainfall.