Rain likely to end the week

A cold front will be moving through Minnesota and Iowa late Friday. Ahead of and along it, showers and thunderstorms will be developing across our area. We don’t expect it to be raining all day Friday, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms at any point from morning to late evening.

Due to a lack of shear and limited instability, we’re not looking at a setup for severe weather. However, there will be just enough instability to get a few thunderstorms to form.

Beyond Friday’s showers, there is a slim chance of a few showers on Saturday, but it’s much lower than Friday. An isolated shower is possible Sunday as well, but the best chance of rain is Sunday night into Monday morning.