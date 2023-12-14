Rain likely going into the weekend

The biggest change in the weather heading into the end of the week will be the increase in cloud cover, starting Thursday night. There won’t be a huge change in temperatures to wrap up the week as highs remain well above average for the middle of December. Another notable change following the overcast sky is the likelihood of rain starting Friday evening. Rain is likely and will affect the ABC 6 Weather First area from late Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

It looks like most of us in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa will receive less than a quarter inch of rain out of the deal. Considering how dry it’s been, it won’t hurt to get a puddle-producer around here. Cooler air will move in behind this system and, as a heads-up for travelers, there will be snow to the north and west of us Saturday. Parts of central to northern Minnesota will receive more than 6″ of snow.

Our temperatures will remain above average despite this storm system, although it will be cooler than what we’ve felt the last couple days. A cold front will pass through the region Sunday night and bring temperatures down from around 40° Sunday afternoon to near the freezing mark for a high on Monday. While cooler, it’s still above the seasonal norm. At this time, no significant snow-producing storm systems are on the horizon for us.