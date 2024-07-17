Quiet weather pattern continues into the weekend

Thanks to the jet stream coming our way from the north, less humid and cooler air is moving in for the middle of the week. As a trough in the jet stream slowly moves farther to the east, temperatures will slowly climb back to 80 by the end of the week. Another perk of this jet stream flow is a relatively inactive weather pattern through at least Saturday.

Even beyond, there is only a slight chance of some thundershower activity starting Sunday and into the beginning of next week.

For now, we can enjoy a less eventful and comfortable stretch of weather. Looking toward the end of July, temperatures will climb back up to slightly above average levels.