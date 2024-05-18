Potential for soaking rain looking good early this coming week

Aside from a fleeting shower Saturday morning and a few showers Sunday afternoon, the weekend is going to remain dry across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. A couple of storm systems will bring an increasing possibility of rain, heavy at times, beginning Sunday night and lasting through Tuesday.

The stronger storm of the two looks to arrive Tuesday, but there may also be periods of heavy rain with a few thunderstorms early Monday morning. By Wednesday, some locations may pick up 2″ or more rain over a couple days.