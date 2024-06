Even with some rain Friday night into Saturday morning, the weekend is shaping to be uneventful as far as the weather goes. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

Next week’s highs will start off seasonable before a warm-up kicks into gear late in the week thanks to a ridge of high pressure. Temperatures, for some, will be nudging 90 degrees in north Iowa late next week and weekend.