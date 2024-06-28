Periods of showers, thunderstorms into Friday night, some strong

Rain remained light through Thursday afternoon with most locations registering a few hundredths of an inch. Periods of showers and thunderstorms continue into Thursday night and Friday morning, and some of these will have some heavier downpours.

It’s not going to rain all day long Friday, but there is the possibility of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, afternoon, and evening. The higher potential for strong to severe storms is late in the day Friday from late afternoon through evening, possibly even after Midnight into early Saturday morning.

Rainfall totals may end up in the 1 to 2 inch range with some isolated higher totals possible depending on where storms set up. By 3 AM Saturday, storms should be wrapping up and skies will begin to clear. A comfortable weekend is ahead.