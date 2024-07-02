Periods of heavy rain Monday night through Tuesday

A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms will affect Iowa and Minnesota from Monday night through Tuesday. The risk of severe weather is highest in central to southern Iowa Tuesday afternoon to evening. The potential for areas of heavy rain is across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa through Tuesday.

For many in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, rainfall totals look to reach 1 to 2 inches by Tuesday night. There is the potential for nearly 3 inches of rain in limited parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota by Tuesday night.