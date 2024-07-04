Occasional showers and thunderstorms on Independence Day

The setup for thunderstorms is a bit messy for the 4th of July. There will be showers and thunderstorms from the morning through the afternoon and evening. However, precisely where these setup and how long we have breaks between rounds of thunderstorms is uncertain. The greatest threat for strong to severe thunderstorms is in the afternoon to early evening.

For many fireworks displays across the region, it may be a game time decision for whether or not thunderstorms will pose a problem.

The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Slight Risk for severe weather, which is a level 2 out of 5 on their scale. Heavy rain is also going to be an issue, along with frequent lightning and the possibility of hail with stronger storms. Stay tuned to the forecast through the 4th of July and stop by kaaltv.com/weather/radar to check Interactive Radar.