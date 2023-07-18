Not-so-humid stretch continues
Dew points will remain low the majority of this week, at least by July standards. It’s more common than not to have dew points in the mid-60s and above just about every day this time of year. With a northwest wind today into Tuesday, overnight lows will drop back to the low to mid-50s, and dew points are going to stay in the low 50s. For you runners and outdoor enthusiasts, this is perfect for a good workout. For rain, it’s not as desirable to have this dry air in place. One notable upside of less humid air in the summertime: cooler overnight lows.