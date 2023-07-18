Not-so-humid stretch continues

Randy Brock KAALTV

Dew points will remain low the majority of this week, at least by July standards. It’s more common than not to have dew points in the mid-60s and above just about every day this time of year. With a northwest wind today into Tuesday, overnight lows will drop back to the low to mid-50s, and dew points are going to stay in the low 50s. For you runners and outdoor enthusiasts, this is perfect for a good workout. For rain, it’s not as desirable to have this dry air in place. One notable upside of less humid air in the summertime: cooler overnight lows.