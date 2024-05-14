Next shot of rain arrives late Wednesday to Thursday morning

Our next decent shot at some rain moves in late Wednesday and looks to be out of here late Thursday morning. The best timing for rain looks to be overnight into early Thursday morning. There could be some isolated shower activity late in the day Wednesday, although it doesn’t look to be widespread. If all goes to plan, we could at least get some decent showers with a few thunderstorms in the mix early Thursday morning. Another front arrives Friday with a shot at scattered showers and storms.

Beyond that, the weekend is looking summer-like with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and a few thundershowers are possible Sunday.