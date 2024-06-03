Next round of strong storms arrives late Tuesday

Warm, humid summer weather is upon us with temperatures in the 80s and dew points in the 60s. Tuesday will be just as warm and humid through the majority of the day until a front provides the focus for thunderstorms in the late afternoon to evening. Temperatures are going to slip back to the 70s the rest of the week after that front passes through.

For Tuesday, a line of thunderstorms will develop to our west and move through southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa in the late afternoon through early evening. The most likely time for this line of storms is from 5-8pm from I-35 to the Mississippi River. The primary threat from these storms will be damaging wind, heavy rain and lightning.

The good news for areas that are already waterlogged from recent rainfall is that this line will be moving fairly quickly from west to east.

After Tuesday, highs will be back in the lower 70s on Wednesday. Highs will slowly creep upward from day to day, but will remain in the mid-70s this coming weekend into the start of next week. There may be a few, stray showers early next week, but timing of those showers is very uncertain at this point.