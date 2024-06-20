Multiple rounds of thunderstorms, heavy rain ahead

There are showers around southern Minnesota today (Thursday), mainly staying north of Highway 14. However, a few showers and a thunderstorm or two remain possible into Thursday evening across southern Minnesota. Iowa looks to be left out of this round of rain.

Stronger thunderstorms are on the way Friday, with at least a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. The first will affect southern Minnesota and far northern Iowa Friday morning. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms look to linger over portions of southern Minnesota into Friday night. There will be heavy rain at times Friday, and totals of 1-2 inches appear likely, mainly along and north of I-90. Some areas may receive even more rain, which will increase the chance of flash flooding and river flooding across the area.

More thunderstorm activity is likely again Saturday, and storms are possible both early in the morning and again in the afternoon to evening. This round will again bring areas of heavy rain Saturday, and there is a chance of severe storms, especially Saturday afternoon.

While there will probably be some severe weather in areas over the course of the next couple days, heavy rain and flooding is the primary concern. If you live in a flood prone area or plan to be camping anywhere along a waterway, stay up to date on the very latest weather headlines.

We’ll catch a break from stormy weather and heavy rain Sunday and Monday with more sunshine and seasonably warm weather.