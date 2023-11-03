Mild weekend; turning gusty Sunday
This weekend’s weather is looking nice and quiet. The chance of a shower is pretty slim, but can’t be entirely ruled out on Sunday. If we do get a shower it will be passing quickly and will only affect a few. Even with a northwest wind shift Friday afternoon, there isn’t any cold air pouring into the region. Temperatures will be just below freezing first thing Saturday morning and back into the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain light Saturday and will pick up Sunday, out of the south, gusting up to about 30mph in the afternoon.