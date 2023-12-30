Looking just a little more like winter to end 2023

We may see a touch of sunshine early Saturday morning before clouds fill the sky again. A clipper is sliding our way out of Canada and will make for a minor accumulation of snow Saturday night. Temperatures will fall in line with what we’ve felt recently, although just a little cooler. Winds will kick up a bit Sunday into Monday and sunshine returns early next week.

Despite a cooler, wintry feel, this December is likely to end up the warmest on record for RST and many locations in the region.