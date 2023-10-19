Lingering clouds will be outdone by mild air

Even with a mid-October storm system overhead, temperatures have been above average and comfortably mild. That won’t change through Thursday, even with more clouds than clear sky. Thanks to an overall quiet weather pattern, we’re in for more of that comfortable weather Thursday through the weekend. Clouds will begin to break up Thursday afternoon after a cloudy start to the day, and the end of the week and weekend will be even brighter. I do expect it to turn a bit windy Saturday with occasional wind gusts up to 30mph, but sunshine and warmer air will keep things relatively comfortable.

Enjoy the weekend! It’s looking fantastic as far as the weather goes.