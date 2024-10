Hurricane Milton is still a Category 5 storm as of the 10pm update from the National Hurricane Center. Winds have weakened slightly but are still at 165mph with higher gusts. Hurricane Milton poses an extremely serious threat to Florida with a record storm surge, deadly winds, and heavy rain that could exceed 15″ in places.

Anyone under an evacuation order in Florida should follow the guidelines and get out of the way of what could be a catastrophic storm.