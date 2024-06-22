Heavy rain, thunderstorms come to an end late Saturday

Another round of thunderstorms arrives Friday night to early Saturday morning. Yet another will develop along a cold front Saturday afternoon, and that will be the last push of strong storms with heavy rain. At least from this recent bout of stormy weather.

Warm, humid air remains in place late Friday, and a front washing back and forth over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa is the focal point for showers and thunderstorms. Areas of heavy rain will continue, and a FLOOD WATCH remains in place into Saturday afternoon.

After Saturday’s last push of storms, we can look forward to a brighter, more quiet day of weather Sunday.