ALERT DAYS: Heavy rain likely Friday and Saturday

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms will continue to affect southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Friday and Saturday. As a nearly stationary front provides the focus for thunderstorm activity and there is very humid air in place, it’s a ripe setup for heavy rain.

A FLOOD WATCH is in place from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Much of the region is already saturated from recent rains, and additional heavy rain is going to quickly increase the threat of flooding.

Some storms may be severe from Friday into Saturday, with the possibility of damaging winds. Still, flooding is the number one concern. If you live in a flood-prone area or have camping plans this weekend, be sure to have a way to get the most recent watches and warnings. Check kaaltv.com or download our ABC 6 mobile app for the very latest.