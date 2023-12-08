Heads up travelers: slick roads possible Saturday

A taste of winter is on the way this weekend as a cold front and weak storm system move through the upper Midwest Saturday. Temperatures will be more seasonable for December, winds will shift, colder air moves in, and light snow is likely Saturday afternoon through early evening. How much? Not much. Totals will be around a coating up to a 1/2″. It’s possible we see some isolated locations hitting 1″ of snow but that will be an outlier and not common. Still, it’s possible.

With all that said, it’s going to be enough snow to make roads slick at times Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, especially less-traveled roadways. Give yourself a little extra time and simply be aware. I fear we’re all out of practice, me included, considering how little winter weather we’ve seen this season.