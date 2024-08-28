Fog to start Wednesday, then sunny and seasonably warm

It’s not going to be as hot and muggy as Monday, but humid air is going to stick around for a couple more days. As temperatures drop Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the sky remains clear to partly cloudy, and winds light, fog will develop. Visibilities will be poor at times early Wednesday.

By the mid-morning, fog will lift and sunshine returns. Temperatures are going to be only slightly above average Wednesday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and a light wind.