Flooding along the Cedar River forecast to continue into early this coming week
While the rain has ended, it’s going to take some time for river levels to drop, especially on the Cedar River in Iowa. The Cedar River in Austin is forecast to drop below flood stage late Sunday night. The crest on the Cedar River in Charles City is forecast to occur Sunday afternoon, and is then expected to drop below flood stage Tuesday morning. This link takes you to the NWS La Crosse site for river data. Here’s a look at the current forecast graphs for the two locations.