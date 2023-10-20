Finally Friday forecast
After a cloudy Thursday, the storm system responsible for those clouds is departing and will make way for a brighter, blue sky Friday. Along with sunshine will come a warmer breeze, boosting temperatures into the 60s to 70 degrees in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. A cold front will slide through Friday night and will bring some slightly cooler air and a gusty wind Saturday. Despite that front, there will be plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, and temperatures will still run at or slightly above average through the weekend.