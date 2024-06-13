Father’s Day weekend showers and storms

A couple waves of low pressure will roll through the region this weekend, bringing with them the chance of more, stormy weather. There are still some discrepancies in model data for the weekend, so timing is still difficult. However, it looks like the chance for stronger storms is higher late in the day Saturday to very early Sunday morning.

We may catch a break through the majority of Sunday before a line of showers and storms develops late in the day. Stay tuned to the forecast as we can narrow down timing.