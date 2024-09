A cold front will pass through the region Thursday, bringing with it a few showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Behind it, highs will drop back to the 60s for at least Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s temperatures should make it to about 70 degrees, which is still below average for early September.

This early fall-like weekend will be short-lived as temperatures will jump back above average next week. They look to stay there through the middle of September.