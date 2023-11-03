Drought improves for some
The US Drought Monitor was updated today and southeast Minnesota saw some drastic improvements in drought conditions. It is still abnormally dry for just about all of southeast Minnesota and there is still plenty of the area in drought, but the worst conditions have subsided thanks to recent, soaking rain. Unfortunately, northeast Iowa was not on the receiving end of that rain and Extreme drought continues from Mason City to Decorah to Waterloo. We still need a lot more rain across the region.