Drizzle, fog tonight – a few showers Friday
Temperatures will remain above average, and with a weak area of low pressure moving through overnight into Friday, precipitation will remain in liquid form. Areas of fog and drizzle are likely through Friday morning, and there will be some light rain in the mix as well. Totals won’t be much with this round, but more steady rain moving in Sunday through Tuesday will bring more than an inch of rain. We’re not in for much sunshine at all until around the middle to end of next week.