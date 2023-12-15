Despite rain, clouds, and a cold front, temperatures will remain above normal

The trend of unseasonably mild weather will continue through next week and, the way it’s looking, through the rest of December. At some point winter will arrive, and there haven’t been many winters without a good snowstorm or two, but right now there are no snow-makers in sight.

This weekend, the storm system bringing us rain will bring some heavy snow to central and northern portions of Minnesota. Meanwhile, temperatures here will remain mild and weather conditions quiet through next week.