Dense fog and drizzle early Saturday, rain Sunday

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for much of Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin from Friday night through much of Saturday morning. That will be the primary travel trouble going into the weekend. Saturday afternoon will stay quiet with a mostly cloudy sky, just a few breaks in those clouds, and record-setting warmth with highs around 50°.

Saturday night’s temperatures will remain in the 40s, and amazingly, lows will remain above the RECORD HIGH for December 24th in Rochester. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 50s, crushing the old record high by about 12 degrees. Rain is likely Sunday afternoon through Christmas Day with 2-day rain totals between 1-2″.