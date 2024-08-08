Cooler, less humid to end the week and start the weekend

Ahead of a cold front, we have humid air and a few showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The wind will pick up out of the northwest Thursday, ushering in a cooler, Canadian airmass that’s going to stick around for a few days.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 60s Thursday and Friday, but with that we’ll see plenty of sunshine beginning Thursday afternoon. This drier air is going to stick around through at least Saturday.

Summer warmth will return next week as highs gradually climb back to the upper 70s to lower 80s.