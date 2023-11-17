Cooler Friday, comfortable weekend
A well-advertised cold front is pushing across the upper Midwest Thursday evening and will make for a much cooler end to the week. While it’s going to be about 25 degrees cooler Friday afternoon compared to Thursday afternoon, temperatures are just coming back to the mid-November norm. Overnight lows will dip below freezing and weekend temperatures will still bump back to about 50 degrees. It may be breezy at times this weekend, but not nearly as windy as it was Thursday. Colder, more wintry air arrives next week, closer to Thanksgiving.