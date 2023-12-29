Cool end to the week, still on track for warmest December on record
Temperatures stalled out around the freezing mark today, yet were still well above the seasonal norms for this time of year. It’s going to be a bit milder Friday with sunshine, then cooler this weekend with a shot of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning. Still, looking at forecast numbers through the end of December, we’re still on track for the warmest December on record at RST and across the state of Minnesota. Much of Iowa is looking to end up in one of the top 2 spots as well.