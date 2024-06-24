Conditional threat of severe storms late Monday afternoon to evening

Monday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s, and more humid with dew points in the mid-70s. That’s going to make the atmosphere relatively unstable by late Monday afternoon to evening, and it may be enough for some strong to severe thunderstorms to develop.

The reason we’re saying “conditional” is because there’s also going to be a strong “cap”. In Monday’s case, that’s a warming layer in the atmosphere, about 3,000-5,000 feet up, that would inhibit the development of near surface-based thunderstorms, which are the strongest.

If that cap is broken, we’ll see rapid development of thunderstorms late Monday afternoon. As it looks from Sunday night’s perspective, there is a slight chance (~20%) the cap could break. There are discrepancies in different model data as to how strong that cap is going to be and whether or not storms can develop.

For now, heads up for the potential of a some strong storm development late Monday. If it happens, we’ll have all the latest info on ABC 6 News, here at kaaltv.com, and our ABC 6 News app.