Comfortably warm Thursday, rain returns Thursday night through Friday

With a lot of sunshine and beautifully quiet weather across the region Wednesday, we continue to enjoy a break from heavy rain and strong storms. Thursday will remain quiet through the majority of the day with a subtle increase in clouds and temperatures reaching the mid-70s Thursday afternoon. Winds will remain light and will become southerly by Thursday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms return Thursday night through Friday. They’ll be more organized late Thursday night to near daybreak Friday. Heavy rain and lightning are the primary threats. Some storms may be strong.

There are a couple waves of low pressure teaming up on the Midwest Friday, one will pass to our north and one to our south. Thunderstorms are still likely for us, but the good news is the heavier and more prolonged thunderstorms will remain to our north and south.

The weekend is looking pleasant with plenty of sunshine and comfortably mild high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be a touch gusty Saturday and some clouds may linger Saturday morning before decreasing in the afternoon.

Another round of thunderstorms arrives early next week, most likely on Monday with a few linger showers and storms on Tuesday.