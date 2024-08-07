Clouds increase Wednesday, another push of cooler air arrives Thursday morning

There are some changes afoot over the next couple of days. Clouds will begin to increase Wednesday afternoon ahead of a weak wave of low pressure. Temperatures won’t be much different than Tuesday’s highs, in the low to mid-70s.

Showers arrive Wednesday night to Thursday morning along a front that will deliver more cool air to wrap up the week. Highs will drop back a few notches at the end of the week.

Slowly but surely, temperatures will be climbing back to more seasonal level early next week.