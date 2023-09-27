Still drippy Wednesday
Much like Tuesday, scattered showers will continue Wednesday. Although there should be fewer around, there is enough moisture for a good downpour from time to time. Temperatures will remain similar, topping out around the upper 60s to lower 70s. The upper level system that has brought us rain since this past weekend will begin losing its grip on us late Wednesday through Thursday, and clouds will slowly decrease Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be running well above average this weekend along with sunshine and low to no rain chances.