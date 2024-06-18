ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Strong storms possible late Tuesday afternoon through evening

A potent front will be pushing across Minnesota and Iowa Tuesday, providing the focus for another round of showers and thunderstorms. There is, once again, the potential for damaging wind and hail with some of these storms. These storms will also bring more heavy rain to the area, and for many of us, the ground is already saturated from recent thunderstorms.

Be sure to stay weather aware Tuesday afternoon through evening. We’ll have any watches and warnings right here at kaaltv.com and on-air on ABC 6 as they’re issued.